Palestinians Announce Gaza Ceasefire with Israel (VIDEO)

Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip say they have agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel to end the worst violence between the two sides in years.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett, reporting from Nahal-Oz, near the Gaza-Israel fence, said Hamas-led factions on Tuesday accepted the truce “to restart the situation that prevailed up until this latest military escalation”.

Fawcett added:

“The Israelis do not confirm or deny such things, but Israeli media are reporting, citing an unnamed official, that Palestinian factions tried through four separate mediators to request a ceasefire.”

Gaza militants announce Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel https://t.co/e1tHGEEj74 pic.twitter.com/FZ8yJ9KN0f — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) November 13, 2018

Earlier, Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said that the Palestinian group was prepared to return to a ceasefire agreement if Israel “stops its aggression” on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said in a statement:

“Should the Occupation [Israel] stop its aggression a return to the ceasefire understandings will be possible.”

At least seven Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the coastal enclave since Monday, in the worst violence between the two sides since the 2014 war.

The latest escalation erupted late on Sunday when Israel launched a botched raid in Gaza that killed seven other Palestinians and one of its commanders.

The Palestinian Shehab news agency reported that civilian buildings, the Al-Aqsa TV channel and the Al-Amal hotel were all targeted by Israeli strikes.

Hamas has been pushing for the end of the 11-year siege on Gaza, imposed by both Egypt and Israel, that has trapped more than two million Palestinians and left residents with limited access to water and electricity.

