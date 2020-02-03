Palestinians Announce National Committee against US Deal

February 3, 2020 News
Palestinian factions in Gaza announce the formation of a national committee against US 'Deal of the Century' (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

Palestinian political groups announced on Sunday the formation of a national committee against US President Donald Trump’s ‘deal of the century’.

The announcement was made during a popular conference held in Gaza.

During the conference, the spokesman of the Popular Resistance Committees, Mohamed Al Burim, said:

“The committee is to lay down a plan to counter the deal which turns its back on all legal, ethical and humanitarian standards and values.”

He also stressed the importance of national unity and of “having a united strategy” among all Palestinians against the proposed US deal.

Al Burim condemned Arab states who have applauded the deal and called on them to back Palestinian rights.

Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled his “peace plan” to end the Palestine-Israel conflict. Dubbed the “deal of the century” it has been slammed for giving Israel everything it wants while providing Palestinians no rights, and ensure they are forever subjugated by the occupation.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

