Palestinians Banned from Al-Aqsa Perform Friday Prayers at Lions Gate (VIDEO)

March 1, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Dozens of Palestinians performed their Friday prayers at Lions Gate. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinians banned from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound performed Friday prayers at the Lions Gate in rejection of their ban.

Banned Palestinians, including women and teens, said that being banned from entering the Al-Aqsa compound will not keep them away from the mosque or the Old City.

The Israeli authorities issued orders banning dozens of Palestinians from entering the holy site during the past few days.

The worshippers performed their prayer while being surrounded by Israeli military police deployments.

Sheikh Raed Daana, who was banned by the Israeli authorities from entering the holy compound for 6 months, called upon Palestinians to head to Al-Aqsa to protect it from Israeli plans.

Following prayers, dozens of Palestinians headed to the al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy).

On Thursday, the Israeli police banned, on Thursday evening, a Palestinian fireman, from the Islamic Endowment Department, from entering the al-Rahma Gate area inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The al-Rahma Gate is a big building that lays to the east of the Al-Aqsa, the Israeli authorities sealed the building in 2003 as it was the headquarters of the Islamic Heritage Committee; Israel had said at the time that the building was being used for political activities. In 2017, an Israeli court ordered that the building be closed until further notice.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

