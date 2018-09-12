Palestinians Build New Village near Khan Al-Ahmar

Palestinian activists yesterday set up a new village opposite Khan Al-Ahmar which is due to be demolished by occupation forces, Quds Press reported.

Five mobile homes were placed on land opposite the beleaguered village and the Palestinian flag was raised. The new site has been named Wadi Al-Ahmar (the Al-Ahmar Valley) in defiance of the occupation’s plans to demolish the historic Arab village meters away.

BREAKING: Around 100 Palestinian activists built a new neighborhood in the West Bank village of Khan al-Ahmar. The neighborhood was built overnight in protest against Israeli plans to demolish the village in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/2B3pvcwCtD — +972 Magazine (@972mag) September 11, 2018

Last Wednesday, the Israeli High Court turned down a petition filed on behalf of the residents of Khan Al-Ahmar which requested Israeli authorities cease from their plans to evict the Bedouins of Khan Al-Ahmar and destroy their homes.

About a hundred here gathered so far at the mud and tire school in the Palestinian village of Khan Al Ahmar. It was built in 2009 to help make education a reality for the children of this village. We have less than an hour before midnight, when Israeli authorities may demolish. pic.twitter.com/N3kKhzlRLO — (((D Roth))) (@adanielroth) September 11, 2018

Khan Al-Ahmar is home to Al-Jahhalin Bedouins, who are refugees from the Negev desert and have lived in the area since their displacement by the Israeli army in 1967. Israel has refused to recognize Al-Jahhalin Bedouin communities or grant them building permits, a strategy often used by Israel to term any Bedouin home illegal.

Israel can demolish the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar starting tomorrow. European governments are urging Israel not to go ahead with demolishing the village and displacing its men, women and children. https://t.co/wAW50IynqM pic.twitter.com/EiIGqisUna — The IMEU (@theIMEU) September 11, 2018

The demolition of the village would allow for a “Jewish corridor” of illegal settlements, documents have revealed.

