Palestinians Build New Village near Khan Al-Ahmar

September 12, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Students walk home from school in Khan al-Ahmar. (Photo: Faiz Aby Rmeleh, via ActiveStills.org)

Palestinian activists yesterday set up a new village opposite Khan Al-Ahmar which is due to be demolished by occupation forces, Quds Press reported.

Five mobile homes were placed on land opposite the beleaguered village and the Palestinian flag was raised. The new site has been named Wadi Al-Ahmar (the Al-Ahmar Valley) in defiance of the occupation’s plans to demolish the historic Arab village meters away.

Last Wednesday, the Israeli High Court turned down a petition filed on behalf of the residents of Khan Al-Ahmar which requested Israeli authorities cease from their plans to evict the Bedouins of Khan Al-Ahmar and destroy their homes.

Khan Al-Ahmar is home to Al-Jahhalin Bedouins, who are refugees from the Negev desert and have lived in the area since their displacement by the Israeli army in 1967. Israel has refused to recognize Al-Jahhalin Bedouin communities or grant them building permits, a strategy often used by Israel to term any Bedouin home illegal.

The demolition of the village would allow for a “Jewish corridor” of illegal settlements, documents have revealed.

