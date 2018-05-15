Palestinians Bury Their Dead in Gaza (PHOTOS)

(Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Funeral of Izzideen Alsammak and Mahmoud Hussein, who were shot dead yesterday by Israeli snipers to the east of Al-Burij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Photos by Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle.

(PC, Social Media)

