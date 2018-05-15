Palestinians Bury Their Dead in Gaza (PHOTOS)

Funeral of Izzideen Alsammak and Mahmoud Hussein, who were shot dead yesterday by Israeli snipers to the east of Al-Burij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Photos by Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle.
(PC, Social Media)
Funeral of Izzideen Alsammak and Mahmoud Hussein, who were shot dead yesterday by Israeli snipers to the east of Al-Burij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Photos by Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle.
(PC, Social Media)
Copyright © 1999-2018 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved | Powered By Media Seniors
Be the first to comment