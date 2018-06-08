Palestinians Call for a March to Jerusalem Today

June 8, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian youth hold a Palestinian flag outside the Aqsa Mosque in the Haram al-Sharif. (Photo: ActiveStill.org)

Palestinian factions, youth organizations, and national figures have called on Palestinians to march towards Jerusalem today and actively participate in the events of the Million Man March to Jerusalem.

The Palestinian youth movement called upon the masses in the besieged Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and within Israel to devote the last Friday of Ramadan to going out to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem and participating in events in the West Bank cities and on the borders of the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.

Catholic Priest Manuel Musallam called for broad Palestinian unity during the march.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.