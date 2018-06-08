Palestinians Call for a March to Jerusalem Today

Palestinian factions, youth organizations, and national figures have called on Palestinians to march towards Jerusalem today and actively participate in the events of the Million Man March to Jerusalem.

Palestinians are getting prepared to millionth peaceful march tomorrow 8/6 coinciding with the International Day of Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine.#GreatReturnMarch 🇵🇸✌#Gaza pic.twitter.com/818AtnfrhI — kotayba 🇵🇸 (@Kotayba942) June 7, 2018

The Palestinian youth movement called upon the masses in the besieged Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and within Israel to devote the last Friday of Ramadan to going out to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem and participating in events in the West Bank cities and on the borders of the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.

Palestinian factions declared one million man march for al Quds international day on Friday the 8th at the #Gaza –#Israeli fences , the organizers says it will be massive protest along the East Gaza Strip fence. #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/aeIW5tRTSb — Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) June 5, 2018

Catholic Priest Manuel Musallam called for broad Palestinian unity during the march.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)