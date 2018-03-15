Palestinians Call White House Summit on Gaza Strip a ‘Front’ (VIDEO)

While the White House prepares a summit to address the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestinians living in the area claim that the conference is a way to turn their cause for independence into “an aid project.”

The conference, which started on Tuesday in Washington DC, went ahead with representatives from Bahrain, Egypt, the European Union, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations, Japan, Cyprus, Canada and Israel.

Delegates will discuss health challenges plaguing the Gaza Strip, including its chronic contaminated water, electricity problem, lack of medicines and doctors, as well as poverty and food security, which critics say consequences of the Israeli-imposed blockade.

Huygens saves lives! 340,000 people in Gaza will not only have access to a functional wastewater treatment plant, but also access to drinking🚰water. Thanks to our committed partners🇯🇵Japan 🇰🇼Kuwait and @isdb_group for building resilience #SaveOurOcean For Gaza #WaterIsLife pic.twitter.com/B7Ynu0mrnQ — UNDPPalestinian (@UNDPPalestinian) March 14, 2018

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as well as Jason Greenbalt, the U.S. Middle East envoy, are scheduled to speak at the conference, according to Al Jazeera. Both are staunch supporters of Israel’s policies towards Palestinians.

Greenbalt, for his part, attributed the humanitarian crisis to the Palestinian group Hamas, which has administered the Gaza Strip since winning elections in 2007. He described the group as being “profoundly unfit” to govern.

However, many in the Gaza Strip view the United States as being a “dishonest” peace negotiator, after the Trump administration announced that it will relocate their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Palestinians erect tents at Gaza's borders with Israel calling for their right of return to their homes. pic.twitter.com/pGPqmeVrJH — Pal+ English (@palplusenglish) March 15, 2018

“I think the outcome of the conference will be minimal,” said 23-year-old Ibtihal Mohammed, who added that the United States’s efforts are just window dressing, according to Al Jazeera.

Likewise, Sami Akeeleh, said he believes, “without a doubt” that the “conference is a front and its objective is to serve Israel’s interests.”

He emphasized that the United States “wants to remove blame from Israel regarding the deteriorating conditions here in Gaza.”

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)