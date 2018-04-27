3 Palestinians Killed and Hundreds of Wounded at Gaza Border

Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip. (Photo Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian protesters gathered at the Gaza border for the fifth Friday in a row as part of the ongoing “Great March of Return”, which will culminate on May 15, the 70th anniversary of the Nakba (Catastrophe) of 1948.

3 Palestinian demonstrators were killed and 350 were injured by Israeli forces during today’s protests. Among the wounded, 154 were hit with live fire, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed.

Several medical tents and ambulances had been deployed this morning along the border.

Today’s protests were dedicated to the protesters who were fatally shot by Israeli snipers since March 30, when the protests began.

The “Youth Renaissance team”  had charted the largest map of Palestine, to reiterate Palestinian right of return to all occupied cities and villages.

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed and more than 5,000 wounded since the demonstrations began, according to Palestinian officials.

*