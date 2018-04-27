Palestinian protesters gathered at the Gaza border for the fifth Friday in a row as part of the ongoing “Great March of Return”, which will culminate on May 15, the 70th anniversary of the Nakba (Catastrophe) of 1948.

3 Palestinian demonstrators were killed and 350 were injured by Israeli forces during today’s protests. Among the wounded, 154 were hit with live fire, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed.

Several medical tents and ambulances had been deployed this morning along the border.

Today’s protests were dedicated to the protesters who were fatally shot by Israeli snipers since March 30, when the protests began.

The “Youth Renaissance team” had charted the largest map of Palestine, to reiterate Palestinian right of return to all occupied cities and villages.

On the eastern border of Gaza City, "the Youth Renaissance team" had charted the largest map of Palestine in the #GreatReturnMarch, confirming the right to return to all occupied cities and villages and the flag of Palestine will fly high in our palestinian citys ✌👌 pic.twitter.com/MlACKQXNrI — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) April 27, 2018

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed and more than 5,000 wounded since the demonstrations began, according to Palestinian officials.

(PC, Social Media)