Palestinians Continue to Protest against work Restrictions in Lebanon (VIDEO)

For the second Friday, tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon protested against Lebanese work restrictions imposed on them, Quds Press reported.

Thousands of refugees in Lebanon took part in the “widest” and “largest” protests since 15 July, when the protests against the Lebanese restrictions were launched.

Hundreds of Palestinians protest in Al-Baddawi refugee camp in Lebanon against the Minister of Labor's decisions against companies hiring Palestinian workers in the country. pic.twitter.com/SGC4n3lxJI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 26, 2019

Rallies and marches were organized in several refugee camps including Nahr Al-Bared, Baddawi, Shatila, Ein El-Hilwa and Al-Bas.

During these gatherings, the Palestinian refugees reiterated their demand that the new law, which forces all foreign workers to apply for work permits, should not apply to them.

A general strike was held in most of the refugee camps.

Palestinian refugees have launched a third day of consecutive protests in camps across Lebanon against a government crackdown on non-Lebanese workers.#VoiceOfNations pic.twitter.com/StwLmetb9R — Voice of Nations (@VoiceofNations3) July 19, 2019

Lebanese politicians and activists also took part in the protests.

Palestinians have been living in Lebanon as refugees for over 70 years since the creation of the state of Israel. To date, they are banned from working in nearly 70 professions including hairdressing and live in overcrowded refugee camps.

