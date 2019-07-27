Palestinians Continue to Protest against work Restrictions in Lebanon (VIDEO)

July 27, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinians in Lebanon protest against the imposed restrictions on their work opportunities. (Photo: via Twitter)

For the second Friday, tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon protested against Lebanese work restrictions imposed on them, Quds Press reported.

Thousands of refugees in Lebanon took part in the “widest” and “largest” protests since 15 July, when the protests against the Lebanese restrictions were launched.

Rallies and marches were organized in several refugee camps including Nahr Al-Bared, Baddawi, Shatila, Ein El-Hilwa and Al-Bas.

During these gatherings, the Palestinian refugees reiterated their demand that the new law, which forces all foreign workers to apply for work permits, should not apply to them.

A general strike was held in most of the refugee camps.

Lebanese politicians and activists also took part in the protests.

Palestinians have been living in Lebanon as refugees for over 70 years since the creation of the state of Israel. To date, they are banned from working in nearly 70 professions including hairdressing and live in overcrowded refugee camps.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.