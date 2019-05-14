Palestinians Face Extensive Restrictions to Visit Al-Aqsa for Ramadan

Palestinians are facing extensive and confusing restrictions to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the holy month of Ramadan, according to a report issued by Al-Monitor.

According to the report:

“Men who are under 16 years old and over 40 years old are allowed to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The report said that women of all ages are allowed to visit the mosque on Fridays.

However, the report stressed that men aged between 30 and 40 require Israeli-issued entry permits to do visit the compound, and those between the ages of 16 and 29 are “ineligible to even apply.”

Palestinians may apply for a permit, however, can be rejected without a given reason.

Ramadan typically sees a slight ease of permit restrictions on Palestinians, particularly women, even if the thousands who do get permits are still subjected to long waits and checkpoints and searches by armed Israeli forces.

