Three Palestinians were finally buried on Saturday after their bodies were held by Israel for three months.

Mohammed Abdulkarim Marshoud a 30-year-old father of four died after a settler shot him in the head in April at the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Adumim.

A banner for the funeral of Mohammed Abdel Karim Marshoud. His body will be released to his family on Friday after Supreme Court ruled #IDF could not keep 3 bodies of dead Palestinians. Marshoud was shot & killed after attempting to stab an #Israel|i w/ a screwdriver on 04/09. pic.twitter.com/M3Enf5x6RM — Joe (@Jtruzmah) July 13, 2018

After his death, Marshoud’s family told The New Arab that they were not informed when Israel would hand over his corpse for burial.

The Israeli police held the body for more than three months before returning it to the family for a burial at his hometown in Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

Mohammed Abdel Karim Marshoud, 30, from Nablus, who was shot by a settler near Ma'aleh Adumim in Jerusalem and he's seriously injured pic.twitter.com/bgoKcwzix8 — india support for free Palestine!🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪 (@Imtiyazmakrani4) April 8, 2018

Hundreds of locals witnessed the burial at a mosque nearby the refugee camp.

The bodies of two other Palestinians killed by Israel were returned to their families on Saturday.

The body of Mohammed Anbar, 46, was returned to his family on Friday after he was was shot multiple times at a roadblock in his hometown Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank by Israeli soldiers in early April.

The bodies of Mohammed Anbar (Tulkarem area) + Mohammed Marshoud (Nablus area) were also returned Friday to their families for burial. — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) July 14, 2018

Anbar was buried in his hometown on Saturday.

In the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Rami Sabarnah, 36, was also buried in his home village of Beit Ommar.

My town Beit Ommar Now, this is fourth live ammunition injury by Zionist occupation forces, following the funeral of my… Gepostet von Younes Arar am Samstag, 14. Juli 2018

Sabarna was murdered in July by Israeli soldiers while he and other workers were conducting work for the Hebron City Council to repair and expand a road near the Ibrahimi Mosque.

My town Beit Ommar Now, following the funeral of my cousin Rami Sabarnah who was executed and kidnapped by Zionist… Gepostet von Younes Arar am Samstag, 14. Juli 2018

After he was shot, soldiers stopped a Palestinian ambulance from assisting him, leaving him to bleed to death. Once he died an Israeli ambulance arrived, put his corpse in a black bag and took it away.

In March, Israeli lawmakers passed a controversial bill allowing police to hold the corpses of alleged Palestinian assailants indefinitely.

Israel is already holding the bodies of 24 Palestinians since 2014. https://t.co/8kxP1xVVMf — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 1, 2018

The act was passed by 48 votes to 10.

Palestinians denounce Israel’s tactic of holding corpses as inhumane, saying it is a form of psychological warfare and collective punishment.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)