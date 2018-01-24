Palestinians Get 3G Internet after Decade-Long Row, Gaza Excluded

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank began receiving 3G mobile telecommunications services on Tuesday, after years of wrangling with the Israeli authorities.

The Jawwal and Wataniya firms began offering the service to their customers Tuesday morning, with Palestinians seeing the option appear on their phones for the first time.

Third generation services were originally launched in the early 2000s, and much of the world already has 4G technology, while 5G is expected in the next year.

Over two years since we first reported on the delays, Palestine may finally be getting 3G net access https://t.co/YUVc5FImwT — EFF (@EFF) January 17, 2018

Ammar Aker, chief executive of the Paltel communications company which owns Jawwal, told AFP it had been a decade of work to get Israel to agree to 3G.

“We launched 3G technically and commercially about midnight on Monday. This is a strategic step we have been waiting for more than 10 years. We hope it has a positive effect on the national communications (infrastructure) and economy.”

Gaza, under Israeli siege since 2006, and its 2 million population, has to wait even more.

The launch coincided with a one-day strike across the West Bank in protest at the visit of US Vice President Mike Pence to Jerusalem and the U.S. administration’s recognition of the disputed city as the capital of Israel.

3G mobile service finally launched in the West Bank, but Gaza has to wait – WAFA – Palestine News Agency https://t.co/o0LGEY3Y2t pic.twitter.com/EaWn9OpEYw — Gaza West Bank (@GazaWestBank) January 24, 2018

The Palestinians see at least the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state and boycotted Pence’s visit.

A Wataniya spokesman, Shadi al-Qawasmi, said stores were closed because of the strike but that 3G services were still offered on mobile devices.

The companies say they need Israeli permits to bring in equipment necessary. Egypt has also kept its border with Gaza largely closed in recent years.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)