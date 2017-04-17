Palestinians in Europe Hold Annual Conference, Stress Right of Return

A Palestinian child holds up a picture of a key, symbolizing the homes Palestinian refugees left behind. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Thousands of Palestinians from across Europe took part in the 15th Palestinians in Europe Conference, held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam under the Slogan “100 Years On, A Victorious Nation and Unbreakable Determination,” PIC reported.

The conference comes 100 years after the Balfour Declaration, when British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour pledged support for a Jewish national home in Palestine, at the expense of the Palestinian indigenous population.

The conference “addressed a number of issues including the socio-political situation in Palestine, the role played by the Palestinians overseas, and the Palestinians’ right of return to their motherland,” PIC noted.

Palestinians in Europe unify around messages of hope https://t.co/phdyGK6ZEb pic.twitter.com/fA2CCvS0eY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 16, 2017

A statement issued at the end of the Rotterdam conference reaffirmed the commitment of the Palestinian community across the European continent to its “right of return to Palestine, which is an irrevocable, indivisible, unchangeable, and irreversible individual and collective right.”

The statement recalled the destructive fallout of the Balfour Declaration on the Palestinian people over the past 100 years and called on the United Kingdom to make an official apology for the pledge.

The speakers also said they believe that all standpoints regarding any project or initiative aiming to work out the Palestinian cause should take into consideration Palestinians’ right to return to Palestine, to self-determination, and to emancipation from the Israeli occupation.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)