In Milan, Palestinians in Europe Hold Conference on Right of Return (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians across Europe are holding the 16th consecutive Annual Conference in Milan.

Organized by the Europe Palestinians Conference Organization, The Palestine Return Centre (PRC) and The Palestine Coalition in Italy (PCI), this is the largest gathering of Palestinians in Europe.

بدء الندوة الثانية التي تتناول الواقع الداخلي الفلسطيني والآفاق المستقبلية ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر فلسطينيي أوروبا الـ 16 في… Gepostet von ‎Palestinians In Europe Conference مؤتمر فلسطينيي أوروبا‎ am Sonntag, 29. April 2018

Themed “70 years on … and we shall return”, it included academics, journalists, filmmakers, actors, prominent Christian and Muslim leaders and legislators from various countries including Italy, Tunisia, Jordan and elsewhere.

The seminars discussed very important issues and themes, such as Jerusalem, prisoners, refugees and the siege imposed on Gaza.

Palestinians across Europe and their supporters meet today in Milan, Italy, for an annual conference on right of return.http://ow.ly/IWVE30jJz2P Gepostet von Palestinian Return Centre am Sonntag, 29. April 2018

It also featured many sessions and side-events, covering topics such as the internal Palestinian situation, future prospects, Arab and international roles in the service of Palestinian political aspirations.

Other events were dedicated to the political and media role of Palestinian women, creative ways in approaching and educating global audiences about Palestine and Palestinian culture and folklore.

italya البث المباشر للبيان الختامي لمؤتمر فلسطينيي أوروبا الـ 16 في مدينة ميلانو الإيطالية#alawda70 #فلسطينيو_اوروبا#فعاليات_اوروبا Gepostet von ‎Palestinians In Europe Conference مؤتمر فلسطينيي أوروبا‎ am Sonntag, 29. April 2018

The organizers also wanted to allow space for children, a job entrusted to the Palestinian Child Forum.

The Palestine Chronicle interviewed some of the children who were in the audience, asking them what Palestine represented for them and the meaning of their presence at the conference. (See video below ..)

Nora, 11, said:

“For me, Palestine is a very important country, because it hosts Al Aqsa Mosque. But unfortunately, there are also wars. I really hope that one day we can have our land back, it is too important”.

Maryam, also 11, told The Palestine Chronicle:

“I love Palestine and I am here to sing. Because I fear that Palestine could die and this is my way to help my country”.

Fausia, 12, said:

“Palestine is my life. I am here because I care about Palestine and I think if I sing for Palestinian children, I can help them”.

Palestinian songs and dabke by "Alawda" band during the 16th Europe Palestinians Conference.#Nakba70 #awda70 pic.twitter.com/0sypDcdyUv — Palestinians abroad (@PalesAbroadE) April 29, 2018

During the conference, children sang and preformed traditional Palestinian dance, the Dabka.

(PalestineChronicle.com)