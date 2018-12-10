Palestinians Injured as Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Storm Joseph’s Tomb (VIDEO)

Dozens of Palestinian youths suffered from tear-gas inhalation, on predawn Monday, during clashes that broke out after Jewish settlers stormed Joseph’s Tomb, in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Local sources confirmed that that clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces after hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus City.

Is it considered incitement? More than 7.500 illegal Israeli settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, raided #West_Bank city of #Nablus and desecrated Joseph's Tomb, which belongs to a Palestinian Muslim scholar! pic.twitter.com/0WLGwYSJfj — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) December 10, 2018

Clashes were triggered when Jewish settlers began performing religious rituals in Joseph’s Tomb under the tight security of Israeli forces.

Sources added that Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets, tear-gas bombs, and stun grenades towards the youths.

Joseph’s Tomb is revered by Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Samaritans alike. The Israeli military allows Jews to visit as part of organized pilgrimages, despite the site being located in Area A where the PA has full control and prohibits Muslims from worshiping at the site.

27th Sep 2018: Palestinian youth clash with the Israeli army as they raid the city of #Nablus to secure over 1,000 Israeli settlers, who aimed to enter what they consider as the Joseph's Tomb for night prayers.

Video by: @Ahmad_Al_Bazz / https://t.co/HGTx2nJTf2 pic.twitter.com/Mwnrgmq3tO — Activestills (@activestills) October 1, 2018

Ultra-orthodox and nationalist Jews regularly try to visit the shrine without approval, as many Jews believe the tomb to be the final resting place of the biblical figure in the Old Testament.

Palestinians believe that Joseph’s Tomb is the funerary monument to Sheikh Yousif Dweikat, a local religious figure.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)