Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Suppress Protest near Ramallah (VIDEO)

At least two Palestinians were shot and injured with rubber-coated steel bullets and dozens of others suffocated by tear gas as Israeli forces violently quelled a peaceful demonstration in the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah city, said WAFA correspondent.

The Israeli army attacked a peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian residents to protest the Israeli establishment of a new settlement outpost on Turmus Ayya land.

Still happening. Turmus Ayah Village when Zionist occupation soldiers escorted huge number of Zionist occupation colonists to establish an illegal colonial outpost on the farmers land of the village. 100s of Palestinian farmers marched to stop Zionist occupiers from stealing their land, occupied Palestine, 17 October 2019.Video: Mohammad J Hamdan Posted by Younes Arar on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters toward Palestinians who gathered near the town’s municipality to protest the building of a new settlement outpost on the town’s land, leading to violent clashes.

Jewish settlers reportedly attacked Palestinians who attempted to reach their land threatened with seizure for the benefit of the new settlement outpost.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)