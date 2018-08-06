Palestinians Launch ‘Freedom Ship 3’ to Break Gaza Siege (VIDEOS)

August 6, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
From 2008 to 2016, international activists have sailed 31 boats to challenge the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza. (Photo: via Kiaoragaza)

The Freedom Ship 3 yesterday departed from Gaza port in an attempt to break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, the National Movement to Break the Siege announced.

Ahead of the ship’s departure, the movement said at a press conference:

“Time has come to end the siege on the Gaza Strip. Today, the movement is in solidarity with the captains of the first and second freedom ships.”

The group called to immediately release the captains who were arrested by the Israeli naval forces in international waters as they tried to break the blockade imposed on Gaza.

A spokesman for the movement, Adham Abu Salmiya, said:

“The trip will begin from Gaza to tell the world that we will continue our peaceful popular struggle until we break the siege, end the suffering and lift this injustice, because Gaza deserves life.”

Abu Salmiya condemned the Israeli naval assault on the activists onboard the Freedom ship saying,

“This is another crime committed by the occupation against these free men and women. Israel believes that its crimes against the free world and activists will stop us from continuing to move by sea and land until we end the enclave’s suffering.”

Two ships which had sailed from Europe to break the illegal siege on Gaza were captured by Israel last week.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.