Palestinians Launch ‘Freedom Ship 3’ to Break Gaza Siege (VIDEOS)

The Freedom Ship 3 yesterday departed from Gaza port in an attempt to break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, the National Movement to Break the Siege announced.

Gaza freedom flotilla (3) to break the Israeli sea siege imposed on Gaza more than 10 years . pic.twitter.com/mrDNNyc9Jh — Shafiq Abul Kass (@ShafiqNew) August 5, 2018

Ahead of the ship’s departure, the movement said at a press conference:

“Time has come to end the siege on the Gaza Strip. Today, the movement is in solidarity with the captains of the first and second freedom ships.”

The group called to immediately release the captains who were arrested by the Israeli naval forces in international waters as they tried to break the blockade imposed on Gaza.

A spokesman for the movement, Adham Abu Salmiya, said:

“The trip will begin from Gaza to tell the world that we will continue our peaceful popular struggle until we break the siege, end the suffering and lift this injustice, because Gaza deserves life.”

Freedom flotilla 3 came out of Gaza today.

We will continue until we breaking the siege. #FreedomFlotilla #greatreturnmarch #Gaza pic.twitter.com/4EfQcimhEj — Ghazzawi (@YouthfromGaza) August 5, 2018

Abu Salmiya condemned the Israeli naval assault on the activists onboard the Freedom ship saying,

“This is another crime committed by the occupation against these free men and women. Israel believes that its crimes against the free world and activists will stop us from continuing to move by sea and land until we end the enclave’s suffering.”

Two ships which had sailed from Europe to break the illegal siege on Gaza were captured by Israel last week.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)