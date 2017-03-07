Palestinians March in Ramallah to Protest ‘Security Coordination’ with Israel

Basil Alaraj and the scene where was killed. (Photo: via Social Media)

Dozens of Palestinians marched on Monday evening in the central streets of Ramallah city in honor of Basel al-Araj, a youth activist who was killed in the city yesterday, following a two-hour exchange of fire with the Israeli forces, and in protest of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security collaboration with the Israeli occupation, the PIC reported.

The march started from the area where Araj was killed by Israeli soldiers in al-Bireh and headed for al-Manarah junction.

“The participants carried pictures of the martyr and chanted slogans hailing the martyr and denouncing the security cooperation with Israel, which they said led to the murder of Araj at dawn Monday in al-Birej,” PIC reported.

A march in central Ramallah this evening to commemorate Basil Al-Araj https://t.co/V7c1duV2Re — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) March 6, 2017

The PA had jailed Araj for over five months following a joint-coordination with the Israeli intelligence. After his release, the Israeli army declared him a wanted person and launched a hunt for him.

Al-Araj was active on many fronts, including his research in the oral history of Palestine, his involvement in the bus protests in the West Bank organized to protest Israel’s policy of segregation against Palestinians and his activism in raising awareness about the history of Palestine and its villages and the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)