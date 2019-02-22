Palestinians Open Al-Aqsa Gate after 16 Years (VIDEOS)

Palestinian worshipers and activists were able to break the seal off imposed on al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) in the eastern part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, on Friday noon, which has been sealed off since 2003 by an Israeli decision.

Jerusalem today: Finally, Palestinians manage to pray at Al-Rahma gate area in Al-Aqsa after it was closed for 16 years by Israel. pic.twitter.com/BaN6ypoMZx — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 22, 2019

Palestinians raised the Palestinian flag as they called slogans in support of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians performed Friday prayers inside the al-Rahma Gate building and in the compound.

Israeli forces detained at least four Palestinians, on Thursday night, while dozens performed prayers in the compound in rejection of the seal off.

The moment when the Palestinian worshipers open the #Al_Rahma_Gate of #Al_Aqsa_Mosque which had been closed by the Israeli occupation authorities since 2003! pic.twitter.com/7T14jqYVnY — Palestine Times (@PalestineTimes3) February 22, 2019

The four detainees were identified by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Jerusalem as activist Fadi Matwar, Jihad Qaws, Murad Misk and Hijazi Abu Sbeih.

Palestinians perform the Isha (night-time) prayer at Bab al-Rahmeh area inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem in a show of defiance against an Israeli decision to seal off the area for Muslim worshipping. pic.twitter.com/iRvacL35Vn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 21, 2019

The al-Rahma Gate is a big building that lays to the east of the Al-Aqsa, the Israeli authorities sealed the building in 2003 as it was the headquarters of the Islamic Heritage Committee; Israel had said at the time that the building was being used for political activities. In 2017, an Israeli court ordered that the building be closed until further notice.

Palestinians urged to use all means possible to defend Al-Aqsa from israel's increasing hostility & its efforts to take-over the Holy site https://t.co/7mgxS2vcU3 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 21, 2019

Earlier this week, Israeli forces had previously assaulted Palestinian worshipers performing prayers at the gate in protest of the seal off.

