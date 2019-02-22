Palestinians Open Al-Aqsa Gate after 16 Years (VIDEOS)

February 22, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian youth hold a Palestinian flag outside the Aqsa Mosque in the Haram al-Sharif. (Photo: ActiveStill.org, file)

Palestinian worshipers and activists were able to break the seal off imposed on al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) in the eastern part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, on Friday noon, which has been sealed off since 2003 by an Israeli decision.

Palestinians raised the Palestinian flag as they called slogans in support of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians performed Friday prayers inside the al-Rahma Gate building and in the compound.

Israeli forces detained at least four Palestinians, on Thursday night, while dozens performed prayers in the compound in rejection of the seal off.

The four detainees were identified by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Jerusalem as activist Fadi Matwar, Jihad Qaws, Murad Misk and Hijazi Abu Sbeih.

The al-Rahma Gate is a big building that lays to the east of the Al-Aqsa, the Israeli authorities sealed the building in 2003 as it was the headquarters of the Islamic Heritage Committee; Israel had said at the time that the building was being used for political activities. In 2017, an Israeli court ordered that the building be closed until further notice.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces had previously assaulted Palestinian worshipers performing prayers at the gate in protest of the seal off.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.