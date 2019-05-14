Palestinians Perform Anti-Eurovision Concert in Gaza

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip today performed a concert to call for the boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is being held in Israel on Saturday.
The Jusoor International Communications Group held a concert on the ruins of the home of the Abu Amar family, which was bombed by Israeli warplanes during the latest round of attacks on May 4-6.
Kamel Musallam, Jusoor coordinator, said:
“Eurovision is being held in Tel Aviv which was established on the ruins of a Palestinian village which was emptied of its inhabitants by Israeli forces in 1948 using the most hideous crimes of ethnic cleansing.”
Among those taking part in the Gaza concert today was the mother of slain paramedic Razan Al-Najjar, who was shot by an Israeli sniper during the Great March of Return protests.
