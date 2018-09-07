Palestinians Prevent Israeli Settlers’ Raid of Khan al-Ahmar (VIDEO)

Israeli court ruled to demolish Khan al-Ahmar village. (Photo: Oren Ziv via Activestills.org)

A group of Palestinians prevented a group of Israeli settlers from raiding the Khan al-Ahmar village east of occupied Jerusalem City, on Friday morning.

Locals said that Israeli settlers attempted to raid the Bedouin village, threatened with demolition that is expected to take place in less than a week, to provoke residents and activists carrying out a sit-in at the village.

Palestinian youths prevented Israeli settlers from raiding the village and forced them to leave back to the nearby main street.

Israeli settlers were carrying Israeli flags and repeating racist slogans.

Locals added that the settlers also called for expelling Palestinians of Bedouin areas east of Jerusalem in favor of increasing Israeli settlements in the area.

Earlier this week, the Israeli High Court had rejected an appeal against the demolition of the village and ordered the evacuation of its residents in preparation for its demolition within a week.

Khan al-Ahmar has been under threat of demolition by Israeli forces; the demolition would leave more than 35 Palestinian families displaced, as part of an Israeli plan to expand the nearby illegal Israeli settlement of Kfar Adummim.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

