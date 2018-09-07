Palestinians Prevent Israeli Settlers’ Raid of Khan al-Ahmar (VIDEO)

A group of Palestinians prevented a group of Israeli settlers from raiding the Khan al-Ahmar village east of occupied Jerusalem City, on Friday morning.

Locals said that Israeli settlers attempted to raid the Bedouin village, threatened with demolition that is expected to take place in less than a week, to provoke residents and activists carrying out a sit-in at the village.

Palestinians defy Israeli settlers who attempted to raid the village of Khan Al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, which is slated for demolition by the Israeli occupation authorities. 7 Sept 2018 pic.twitter.com/XdIq31yAac — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 7, 2018

Palestinian youths prevented Israeli settlers from raiding the village and forced them to leave back to the nearby main street.

Israeli settlers were carrying Israeli flags and repeating racist slogans.

A mass of about 30 far right settlers harassing Khan Al Ahmar the Bedouin village due to be demolished possibly within days. Not enough that the illegal settlers are kicking refugees from their homes pic.twitter.com/YD9dobLpsb — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) September 7, 2018

Locals added that the settlers also called for expelling Palestinians of Bedouin areas east of Jerusalem in favor of increasing Israeli settlements in the area.

Earlier this week, the Israeli High Court had rejected an appeal against the demolition of the village and ordered the evacuation of its residents in preparation for its demolition within a week.

"This is yet another example where we can see that the occupied people cannot find justice in the courts of the occupiers." https://t.co/V7gtkAdn3M — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 7, 2018

Khan al-Ahmar has been under threat of demolition by Israeli forces; the demolition would leave more than 35 Palestinian families displaced, as part of an Israeli plan to expand the nearby illegal Israeli settlement of Kfar Adummim.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)