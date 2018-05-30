Palestinians React to Israel’s Bombing of Gaza on Social Media (VIDEO)

May 30, 2018 Articles, Features, News, Videos
An Israeli airstrike hits Gaza on May 29, 2018. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following Israel’s ongoing airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, Palestinians have taken to social media to express their dismay and anger at Israel, as well as the international community, for Israel’s continuing bombing of the besieged costal enclave.

The intensified bombing began hours after Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip (Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad) have sent a barrage of projectiles into southern Israel following Israel’s killing of three fighters from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad yesterday.

Malaka Shwaikh shared a video that shows the moment an Israeli missile hits a site in the Gaza Strip overnight.

Mohammed Smiry criticized the world’s double standards and their different responses to Palestinian resistance and Israel’s killing of Palestinians.

Maha Hussaini noted that she heard a massive explosion in Gaza which she has not heard since the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza.

Belal Dabour noted that Israel killed 120 Palestinians in Gaza since March 30 although not a single bullet was fired into Israel from Gaza.

Shehab News shared a photo from a school in Gaza which was damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

Warda from Gaza noted that there is no safe place in Gaza.

Said Shoaib shard images of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the central the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip has not seen such an escalation since the 2014 Gaza offensive, in which Israel killed over 2,200 Palestinians and injured over 12,000 others.

The escalation comes after Israel has killed over 115 Palestinians since March 30 during the Great March of Return.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.