Palestinians React to Israel’s Bombing of Gaza on Social Media (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following Israel’s ongoing airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, Palestinians have taken to social media to express their dismay and anger at Israel, as well as the international community, for Israel’s continuing bombing of the besieged costal enclave.

The intensified bombing began hours after Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip (Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad) have sent a barrage of projectiles into southern Israel following Israel’s killing of three fighters from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad yesterday.

Malaka Shwaikh shared a video that shows the moment an Israeli missile hits a site in the Gaza Strip overnight.

Mohammed Smiry criticized the world’s double standards and their different responses to Palestinian resistance and Israel’s killing of Palestinians.

-Israel killed 120 Palestinians.

-No response.

-Israel killed another 3 Palestinians in bombing

-Palestinian resistance fires back.

-Israel plays victim and launches dozens of airstrikes against Gaza.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/fR3z7f7kAb — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) May 29, 2018

Maha Hussaini noted that she heard a massive explosion in Gaza which she has not heard since the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza.

Massive explosions just rocked #Gaza city. I haven’t heard this sound since the last Israeli attack in summer 2014. #GazaUnderAttack — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) May 29, 2018

Belal Dabour noted that Israel killed 120 Palestinians in Gaza since March 30 although not a single bullet was fired into Israel from Gaza.

Context: Israel murdered 120 Palestinians in Gaza since March 30 with not a single bullet fired in retaliation. #SpareMeYourFakeConern #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/fvFcCgOrGy — Belal Aldabbour (@Belalmd12) May 29, 2018

Shehab News shared a photo from a school in Gaza which was damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

A school in #Gaza was damaged by Israeli occupation shelling during high school exams (Archive photo)#GazaUnderAttack #Gaza pic.twitter.com/KRYgTkI69i — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) May 29, 2018

Warda from Gaza noted that there is no safe place in Gaza.

There is no safe place in Gaza, it’s just a prison that the occupation attacks when it wants. Gaza is attacked by land, sea and air in the face of international passivity.#GazaUnderAttack #SaveGaza#IsraelCrimes pic.twitter.com/P63P1Jdbsm — Warda_Pal_Ga (@RosmeWarda) May 29, 2018

Said Shoaib shard images of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the central the Gaza Strip.

#GazaUnderAttack | Israeli warplanes raid the middle area of #Gaza Strip with 7 missiles at least.. pic.twitter.com/QLUV0n6HPX — Said Shoaib_ Gaza (@saidshouib) May 29, 2018

The Gaza Strip has not seen such an escalation since the 2014 Gaza offensive, in which Israel killed over 2,200 Palestinians and injured over 12,000 others.

The escalation comes after Israel has killed over 115 Palestinians since March 30 during the Great March of Return.

(PalestineChronicle.com)