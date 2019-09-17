Palestinians Reject Netanyahu’s Claims of Interference in Israeli Elections

September 17, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prays at Western Wall ahead of historic elections. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinians rejected today allegations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of interference in the Israeli elections and described them as unfounded.

Hussein al-Sheikh, member of Fatah Central Committee and head of the Civil Affairs Commission in the Palestinian Authority (PA), said in a statement that charges by Netanyahu and some members of his Likud party that the PA interferes in the Israeli elections are false.

He said:

“These charges are false and used only to justify the continuation of the rabid campaign against the (Palestinian) National Authority (PNA) and its leadership.”

“The PNA considers these elections an internal Israeli affair. This is our constant and clear position.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

