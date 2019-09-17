Palestinians Reject Netanyahu’s Claims of Interference in Israeli Elections

Palestinians rejected today allegations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of interference in the Israeli elections and described them as unfounded.

Bibi, its called "Arab-israelis voting" you know practicing the "democracy rights" they have, remember? Geez its almost like he only wants Jews to have the right to vote. Israel election 2019: Netanyahu claims Palestinian interference; PA denies https://t.co/8tTxLZIAYk — H. Jahanam 🇺🇸 🔥🇱🇧 (@HJahannam) September 17, 2019

Hussein al-Sheikh, member of Fatah Central Committee and head of the Civil Affairs Commission in the Palestinian Authority (PA), said in a statement that charges by Netanyahu and some members of his Likud party that the PA interferes in the Israeli elections are false.

Prime Minister Netanyahu prays at Western Wall ahead of historic elections. Tomorrow (Tuesday) Israeli will vote. #IsraElex19v2 #IsraelElections2019 pic.twitter.com/yInOr893gG — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 16, 2019

He said:

“These charges are false and used only to justify the continuation of the rabid campaign against the (Palestinian) National Authority (PNA) and its leadership.”

“The PNA considers these elections an internal Israeli affair. This is our constant and clear position.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)