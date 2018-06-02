Palestinians Remember 21-Year-Old Female Paramedic Killed by Israeli Sniper (VIDEO)

'My heart is shattered', Razan's cousin said. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians mourned the death of a young volunteer paramedic who was shot dead by an Israeli sniper while helping to aid the injured during the tenth week of the Great March of Return protests.

The peaceful protests, started on March 30th, kept going despite mounting violence from the Israeli forces at the Gaza border fence. More than 120 have been killed and over a dozen thousand injured, many ending up amputated.

Dalia, Razan’s cousin, said in a tweet:

“I can’t believe she’s been murdured. I have been very proud of how she had grown to be a strong and kind woman. I remember her as a kid playing around. Whenever she came to visit my grandma would call me to go to play with her… my heart is shattered”.

She decried that the US has just vetoed a proposal submitted to the United Nations Security Council to provide protection for the Palestinians.

Muhammed al-Smiry posted a video in which Razan speaks about her experience as a volunteer medic at the border.

Waad Ghantous tweets a video with the comment that the city of “Haifa has a word for Razan al-Najjar”.

In the video protesters in Haifa chanted:

“Oh Najjar! Oh Najjar! After dark comes daylight. Oh Najjar! Oh Najjar! Tomorrow this siege shall be broken”.

A pro-Palestinian activist from New York tweeted:

Among other NGOs, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society condemned the killing of Razan.

A Gaza professor tweeted:

Ibrahim Abdalla, a former lawyer at the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), said;

Another citizen from Gaza rebuked Justin Trudeau, who recently asserted Israel’s right to defend itself with no mention of its widely denounced use of lethal force against unarmed Palestinian protesters.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

