Palestinians Scale Separation Wall to Reach Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Following the tightening of Israel’s security measures and military barriers between the West Bank and Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the banning of all male worshippers under the age of forty, dozens of Palestinian youths scaled the separation wall with wooden ladders to reach Al Aqsa Mosque.

The young people who scale the wall or pass through openings are often subjected to assaults by Israeli soldiers. Many fall in the process and suffer fractures and bruises. Undeterred, they take all the risks of injury and attacks in order to worship in Islam’s third holiest mosque.

On Friday, the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, like other checkpoints, witnessed a major crisis as thousands of male worshippers tried to reach Jerusalem.

Iyad Kamil, 36, said he was prevented from entering the city for Friday prayers. He added:

“They talk about facilities for worshipers. Where are they? We are forbidden to pray and they ask for special permits, most of which are rejected at the time of submitting the request to the Israeli authorities under the pretext of security prohibition.”

Ramadan under apartheid: Palestinians made their way to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem for Friday prayers today – both those who have Israeli military-issued travel 'permits', and those who don't. (via @qudsn) pic.twitter.com/SDdE5cWDSi — Ben White (@benabyad) June 1, 2018

He pointed out that “this occupation is seeking to take control of the city by all means, but we will never surrender, and we will manage to pray in Al Aqsa, despite the military barriers.”

(Memo, PC, Social Media)