Palestinians Suffocate during Clashes near Ramallah (VIDEO)

Several Palestinians suffocated today during clashes that broke out with Israeli forces at the Israeli checkpoint known as the DCO, near the northern entrance to al-Bireh city in Ramallah, said local sources.

A protest by Palestinians in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails taking place in front of ICRC Office in Al Bireh City pic.twitter.com/v2FRLSy4x7 — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) October 1, 2019

Dozens of Birzeit university students demonstrated in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, particularly prisoner Samer Arbeed, 44, who was referred to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem due to the serious deterioration of his health condition while being interrogated by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the Moscovia Prison in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades, and tear as canisters against demonstrators, causing several suffocation cases among them due to tear gas inhalation.

