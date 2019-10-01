Palestinians Suffocate during Clashes near Ramallah (VIDEO)

October 1, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Protest organized by Bir Zeit University Students near Ramallah. (Photo: via Twitter)

Several Palestinians suffocated today during clashes that broke out with Israeli forces at the Israeli checkpoint known as the DCO, near the northern entrance to al-Bireh city in Ramallah, said local sources.

Dozens of Birzeit university students demonstrated in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, particularly prisoner Samer Arbeed, 44, who was referred to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem due to the serious deterioration of his health condition while being interrogated by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the Moscovia Prison in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades, and tear as canisters against demonstrators, causing several suffocation cases among them due to tear gas inhalation.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.