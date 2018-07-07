Palestinians Take Part in ‘Great March of Return’ for 15th Consecutive Week (PHOTOS)

July 7, 2018 Blog, Books, News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return in Gaza. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, PC)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian man was killed and nearly 400 people were injured by Israeli forces along the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, on the 15th consecutive week of the Great March of Return Protests, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Muhammad Abu Halima, 22, was shot in his chest by an Israeli sniper.

On Friday, the protests were held under the banner: “United to topple down the Deal of the Century”.

These exclusive photos were contributed to the Palestine Chronicle by Palestinian photojournalist Abdallah Aljamal.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.