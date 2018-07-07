Palestinians Take Part in ‘Great March of Return’ for 15th Consecutive Week (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian man was killed and nearly 400 people were injured by Israeli forces along the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, on the 15th consecutive week of the Great March of Return Protests, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Muhammad Abu Halima, 22, was shot in his chest by an Israeli sniper.

On Friday, the protests were held under the banner: “United to topple down the Deal of the Century”.

These exclusive photos were contributed to the Palestine Chronicle by Palestinian photojournalist Abdallah Aljamal.

(PalestineChronicle.com)