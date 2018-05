For the 9th week in a row, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continue taking part in the Great March of Return.

On Friday, May 25, 2018, 109 Palestinians were wounded, including 7 children, and 4 women, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

These exclusive photos were contributed to the Palestine Chronicle by Palestinian photo-journalist Abdallah Aljamal.

(PalestineChronicle.com)