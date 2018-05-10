Palestinians to Demonstrate against US Embassy in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Palestinians in Israel said on Thursday that they plan to hold a demonstration in Jerusalem on May 14 at the location where the United States plans to build its embassy, currently located in Tel Aviv.

The Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza are also planning wide range rallies and demonstrations in their cities and at Israeli army contact points to protest the US embassy move, which coincides with the 70th anniversary for their Nakba, or catastrophe, when they were forced to leave their homes and land following Israel’s creation in 1948 and become refugees.

#Israeli occupation authorities hanging signs in the #Palestinian city of #Jerusalem prelude to transfer the U.S embassy from Tel Aviv..!

Israel used to use a fiat accompli when they want to break laws and violate #Palestinians rights. pic.twitter.com/yX0JfIu1TT — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) May 7, 2018

The Higher Follow-Up Committee for the Arab Community, which represents some two million Palestinians living in Israel, said that it coordinated with nationalist and religious forces in occupied East Jerusalem to hold a demonstration on the day of the opening of the US embassy under the slogan “Jerusalem is an Arab Islamic and Christian city” and “No to moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.”

Mohammad Barake, who heads the Follow-Up Committee, said:

“We have decided to hold the demonstration at the same location and time to raise our voice against US policy that supports Israeli occupation and settlements in a desperate American-Israeli effort to kill all chances for the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.”

The sixth Friday of The Great Return March,Eastern of Gaza City, 4 May 2018 pic.twitter.com/Z84U1khI0N — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) May 4, 2018

The Palestinian nationalist forces in the occupied territories called for a big rally in Ramallah on May 14 to mark the Nakba and to protest the US embassy relocation.

Today's field tour for journalists with Dr. Nabil Shaath and Dr. Ahmad Tibi on the US administration's support to the ongoing Nakba and the illegality of moving the US embassy to #Jerusalem. #Nakba70 (First picture shows the location of the US embassy in Jerusalem). pic.twitter.com/DyKizdeHee — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) May 9, 2018

In Gaza, the Great March of Return protests, which began on March 30 with thousands of Palestinians rallying and demonstrating near the border with Israel, are expected to reach a high point on May 14 and 15 also to mark the Nakba anniversary and the opening of US embassy.

According to the latest statistics by the Ministry of Health, the Israeli army shot and killed 47 Palestinians in Gaza since March 30, including five children, and injured 8536 others, including 793 children and 283 women. The wounded include 166 critical cases.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)