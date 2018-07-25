Palestinians Turn Israel’s Weapons into Message of Peace

A Palestinian man in Gaza has been turning empty tear gas canisters used by Israeli forces against Palestinian protesters near Gaza’s eastern border into pieces of art.

Thirty-four-year-old Abdul Karim Abu Ataya regularly collects the empty gas canisters near the border fence in order to transform them into decorative prayer beads and flower pots to “send a message of peace to the world.”

https://t.co/DjG9gizfQf Ahmed Abu Ataya from Gaza turned IOF soldiers tear gas canisters to big rosaries of peace hopes one day death bombs will stop last Friday he collected some 2200 of canisters #Palestine #Gaza #GreatReturnMarch #palestinianuniteordie #crimesofisrael pic.twitter.com/gJuqcWgPyh — Amin Jarrar (@AminJarrar1) June 26, 2018

Abu Ataya told MEMO:

“We have been participating in the Great March of Return and calling for an end to the Gaza siege. The occupation forces have been firing gas canisters at us, so I thought I’d use them to create prayer beads and flower pots.”

He also explained:

“They have fired them at us to harm us, but we want to use them to send a message of life and peace.”

Over 140 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel’s heavy-handed response to unarmed protesters in Gaza. Some 15,000 have also been injured by live fire or as a result of suffocation from tear gas inhalation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)