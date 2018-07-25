Palestinians Turn Israel’s Weapons into Message of Peace

July 25, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Abu Attaya collects Israeli bombs and turn them into pieces of art (Photo: Mohammed Asad via MEMO)

A Palestinian man in Gaza has been turning empty tear gas canisters used by Israeli forces against Palestinian protesters near Gaza’s eastern border into pieces of art.

Thirty-four-year-old Abdul Karim Abu Ataya regularly collects the empty gas canisters near the border fence in order to transform them into decorative prayer beads and flower pots to “send a message of peace to the world.”

Abu Ataya told MEMO:

“We have been participating in the Great March of Return and calling for an end to the Gaza siege. The occupation forces have been firing gas canisters at us, so I thought I’d use them to create prayer beads and flower pots.”

He also explained:

“They have fired them at us to harm us, but we want to use them to send a message of life and peace.”

Over 140 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel’s heavy-handed response to unarmed protesters in Gaza. Some 15,000 have also been injured by live fire or as a result of suffocation from tear gas inhalation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

