Panic among Population as Israeli Jets Strike Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, spreading panic among the population, according to Palestinian sources.
The Israeli army said in a statement that fighter jets and helicopters targeted installations belonging to Palestinian group Hamas in central Gaza.
A huge sounds of Israeli airstrikes against #Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
All they want is to sleep peacefully 💔#gazaunderattack
— Heba Khaled (@Heba_Khaled21) February 15, 2020
The raids came shortly after two rockets were allegedly fired from the blockaded strip into southern Israel.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
A huge sounds of Israeli airstrikes against #Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
All we want is to sleep peacefully 💔#GazaUnderAttack
— Amira Gaza (@AmiraGaza) February 15, 2020
Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.
The Israeli airstrikes on Gaza at the moment. pic.twitter.com/sMP1atv0L2
— Palestinian Voices (@FalastinVoices) February 15, 2020
Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.
(Palestine Chronicle, PIC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment