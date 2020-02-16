Panic among Population as Israeli Jets Strike Gaza (VIDEO)

February 16, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, spreading panic among the population, according to Palestinian sources.

The Israeli army said in a statement that fighter jets and helicopters targeted installations belonging to Palestinian group Hamas in central Gaza.

The raids came shortly after two rockets were allegedly fired from the blockaded strip into southern Israel.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

(Palestine Chronicle, PIC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.