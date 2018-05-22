Paraguay President Inaugurates Israel Embassy in Jerusalem

Paraguay has opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem, the second country to follow the United States in making the politically sensitive move from Tel Aviv.

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the inauguration ceremony on Monday.

The US relocated its embassy to Jerusalem a week ago, drawing Palestinian and international anger. Its move was followed by Guatemala on Wednesday.

Paraguay opens its Israel embassy in Jerusalem, second country to follow U.S. lead https://t.co/fakoxiI6Aq pic.twitter.com/EHnnkSlZYO — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 21, 2018

Palestinian leaders see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state and have said that US President Donald Trump’s move disqualifies Washington’s as a peace mediator.

Previous US presidents, as well as nearly every other country, refrained from opening embassies in Jerusalem, arguing that the city’s final status should first be resolved through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

A great day for Israel, a great day for Paraguay & a great day for our friendship. Today we opened the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital. Thank you to my friend, President Horacio Cartes, for your great friendship that comes from the depth of your heart. 🇮🇱🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/iByBuyI2Ub — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 21, 2018

Later on Monday, Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), condemned the opening of the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem.

He said in a statement:

“We have witnessed today how the Paraguayan president is an irresponsible political leader by defying international law and the achievement of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi denounces #Paraguay’s decision to open its embassy in occupied #Jerusalem tomorrow https://t.co/j39jPD7por pic.twitter.com/8jukC14XAn — Palestine PLO – DCI (@PLO_DCI) May 20, 2018

Erekat also called the Arab world to boycott countries that relocate their embassies to Jerusalem.

