Paris Air Show: BDS Group Disrupts Israel’s Elbit Systems Exhibition

The BDS movement aims to exert political and economic pressure over Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories (Photo: File)

BDS activists along with members of the collective: “Les Désobeissants” (the disobedient) staged a non-violent protest action against the Israeli company Elbit Systems on Saturday, June 24, during the Paris Air Show, Middle East Monitor reported.

The action took place by the Elbit Systems stall. The company is regarded as being the first Israeli drones manufacturer. They supplied the Israeli army during the assault on the Gaza Strip in 2014.

This action in solidarity with the Palestinian people had been well-supported, many people who attended the show sympathized with the protesters.

Great action by @Campagnebds taking aim at Israeli weapons manufacturer and occupation profiteer Elbit Systems. https://t.co/10fYxdBwwG — IPSC (@ipsc48) June 26, 2017

BDS France renewed its call for an immediate military embargo on Israel until it ends it illegal occupation of Palestinian land and complies with the international laws.

The movement said it held Elbit Systems responsible for war crimes and called for its officials to be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)