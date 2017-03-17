PCHR on Hamas’ ‘Administrative Committee’: It Will Not Solve Gaza’s Problems

After several Israeli wars that killed thousands, Gaza remains under siege. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Various media outlets have published reports stating that the Hamas movement in Gaza is about to form an administrative committee to run the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights has revealed. This move came after the Hamas Change and Reform Bloc in the Palestinian Legislative Council passed a law in August, without publishing it, to form a governmental administrative committee.

“PCHR calls upon both parties to the political split to assume their responsibilities and immediately work on achieving the reconciliation and holding the general elections,” PCHR said in a statement.

Salah al-Bardawil, Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) and Hamas Political Bureau, revealed to media,

“PLC’s intention to find an administrative formula that fits with the Gaza Strip’s current situation due to PLC’s capacity as a legal reference for the Deputy Ministers in the Gaza Strip in order to ease pressures facing them. This administrative formula contributes to developing the administrative work.”

According to PCHR’s investigations, the Change and Reform Bloc in the Gaza Strip approved in a second reading the law of “2016 Governmental Administrative Committee” on August 07, 2016. The law was sent to be published in the next day, but was not for unknown reasons.

“According to Article (2) of the aforementioned law, the Administrative Committee is comprised of 6 members; one of whom is the Representative of the Finance Ministry and is also the Head of the Committee. Meanwhile, there is another member representing the General Secretariat of the Ministers Council and also the rapporteur of the Committee, and the 4 other members represent the Ministries of Interior and National Security, Education, Health and National Economy,” PCHR noted.

PCHR said it is fully aware of the negative effects of failing to end the division, which resulted in absence of the political and administrative reference in the Gaza Strip. “However in the meantime, PCHR stresses that the two parties to the division are responsible for the current situation as both did not apply the Reconciliation Agreement. PCHR also emphasizes that it is illogical to commit a new mistake in order to solve a previous default or mistake that both parties were responsible for.”

PCHR stressed that solving the Gaza strip problems “will only be through the national reconciliation, full application of all terms embedded in the Reconciliation Agreement and holding the Presidential and Legislative elections.”

PCHR called upon the Palestinian President and Hamas Movement “to work together to guarantee the unity of the Palestinian land and confront the Israeli schemes aiming at dismantling and making a Jewish majority in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt).”

PCHR concluded by calling upon “all factions and Palestinian people to refuse any project that would contribute to separating the Gaza Strip or devoting the division.”

(PalestineChronicle.com)