Peace Now Brief UK’s Foreign Minister on Israel’s Illegal Settlements

Illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

The anti-settlement NGO Peace Now briefed British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Israel’s settlements on Wednesday, during his first working visit to Israel, the PIC reported.

“After meetings with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and opposition leader Isaac Herzog on Wednesday morning, Johnson traveled to Nebi Samwil village, on the northern outskirts of occupied Jerusalem, where he met with Lior Amichai, head of Peace Now’s settlement watch team,” PIC added.

After Nebi Samwil, Johnson headed to Ramallah for meetings with Palestinian Authority officials, and in the afternoon he returned to Occupied Jerusalem for a meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset.

Peace Now: Netanyahu is willing to enable land theft,drag Israel to The Hague for sake of his own political survival https://t.co/3wRqh3iraC — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) February 6, 2017

Britain was reportedly a key force behind the passage last December of the UN Security Council’s anti-settlement resolution 2334.

Nonetheless, UK Prime Minister Theresa May openly criticized then-US secretary of state John Kerry for his parting speech on the Middle East, in which he blasted the settlements.

The settlements, May said, “are far from the only problem in this conflict.”

(PIC, Social Media)