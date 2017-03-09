Peace Now Brief UK’s Foreign Minister on Israel’s Illegal Settlements

Mar 9 2017 / 8:23 pm
Illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

The anti-settlement NGO Peace Now briefed British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Israel’s settlements on Wednesday, during his first working visit to Israel, the PIC reported.

“After meetings with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and opposition leader Isaac Herzog on Wednesday morning, Johnson traveled to Nebi Samwil village, on the northern outskirts of occupied Jerusalem, where he met with Lior Amichai, head of Peace Now’s settlement watch team,” PIC added.

After Nebi Samwil, Johnson headed to Ramallah for meetings with Palestinian Authority officials, and in the afternoon he returned to Occupied Jerusalem for a meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset.

Britain was reportedly a key force behind the passage last December of the UN Security Council’s anti-settlement resolution 2334.

Nonetheless, UK Prime Minister Theresa May openly criticized then-US secretary of state John Kerry for his parting speech on the Middle East, in which he blasted the settlements.

The settlements, May said, “are far from the only problem in this conflict.”

(PIC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Mar 9 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors