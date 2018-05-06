PEN International Slams Israel’s Conviction of Palestinian Poet (VIDEO)

PEN International slammed the conviction of Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour, who was prosecuted by Israeli authorities for three social media posts, including a poem.

In #NYC an evening of words in solidarity with Palestinian poet #DareenTatour begins with the reading of a letter from Dareen 🖤❤💚 pic.twitter.com/gNL0KzlkMA — Adalah-NY (@AdalahNY) May 4, 2018

In a statement issued yesterday, PEN – a global association of writers with a focus on freedom of expression – said it “strongly condemns the decision of the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court to convict Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour of ‘support for a terrorist organization’ and ‘incitement to violence’.”

More than 150 American literary figures have called for Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour to be freed pic.twitter.com/HvChPg1NhQ — TRT World (@trtworld) May 4, 2018

PEN noted that “the conviction is mainly related to a YouTube video in which she recites one of her poems entitled, ‘Qawim ya sha’abi, qawimhum’ ‘Resist, My People, Resist Them’.”

Dareen Tatour did not pose a threat to anyone, yet the authorities decided to keep her under house arrest for 2.5 years. 2.5 years because she published a poem on Facebook. When was the last time an Israeli Jew was kept in custody for 2.5 years for something he/she wrote? — Edo Konrad (@edokonrad) May 3, 2018

PEN International President Jennifer Clement, who met Dareen Tatour at her home in Nazareth last year, said:

“Dareen Tatour has been convicted for doing what writers do every day – we use our words to peacefully challenge injustice.”

She added:

“I was incredibly honored to meet Dareen at her home last year and PEN will continue to call for justice in this case.”

"RESIST my people, resist them!"#DareenTatour has a pen stronger than the Israeli occupation & its heavily equipped soldiers. I read your poems on demonstrations Dareen & I will again on #NakbaDay – They can jail your body, but NOT your words!#Palestine #FreeDareen ✌ pic.twitter.com/4ynyH0v8nR — Bea (@HerNameIs_Bea) May 5, 2018

According to PEN, which “has been campaigning for her immediate release and for the charges against her to be dropped,” Tatour “was targeted [by the Israeli authorities] for her poetry and peaceful activism”. A sentencing hearing will take place on 31 May.

Social media activists re-posted some poetry written by Tatour, including poems for which she was convicted.

Palestinian Poet Dareen Tatour was convicted by Israel today for writing a poem. Read here the poem the mighty state of Israel couldn't handle: In Jerusalem, I dressed my wounds and breathed my sorrows And carried the soul in my palm For an Arab Palestine… pic.twitter.com/88Hl7wczxf — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) May 3, 2018

