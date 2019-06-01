People in 30 countries around the world have organized demonstrations to mark Al-Quds Day, the last Friday of each Ramadan.
#Kenya marches for #Palestine#QudsDay#FreePalestine
Posted by Romana Rubeo on Friday, May 31, 2019
Several Palestinian and international organizations called on people to join the demonstrations in support of Jerusalem and the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as to highlight Israel’s aggression against the city and its holy sites, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.
Protest action is underway! #QudsDay#LeilaKhaled #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/Tci9KxTuQs
— NC4P South Africa (@NC4Psouthafrica) May 31, 2019
The demonstrations were launched in Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Iraq, 19 Indian cities, 24 Pakistani cities, 12 US states, eight European countries and 11 African countries, in addition to the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne.
This is why Iranians support Palestinians#Iran #QudsDay #FreePalestine #روز_قدس #نحو_القدس pic.twitter.com/lXbTkbl2EH
— Press TV (@PressTV) May 31, 2019
Hundreds of African, Asian and European cities take part in the demonstrations each year.
