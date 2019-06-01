People in 30 Countries Organized Demonstrations to Mark Al-Quds Day (VIDEO)

People marching in Mombasa, Kenya, to mark Al-Quds Day, in solidarity with Palestine. (Photo: Supplied)

People in 30 countries around the world have organized demonstrations to mark Al-Quds Day, the last Friday of each Ramadan.

Several Palestinian and international organizations called on people to join the demonstrations in support of Jerusalem and the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as to highlight Israel’s aggression against the city and its holy sites, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

The demonstrations were launched in Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Iraq, 19 Indian cities, 24 Pakistani cities, 12 US states, eight European countries and 11 African countries, in addition to the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

Hundreds of African, Asian and European cities take part in the demonstrations each year.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

