Petition Urging Britain to Apologize for the Balfour Declaration Gains 11,000 Signatures

Apr 13 2017 / 9:59 pm
UK Foreign Secretary Lord Arthur Balfour. (Photo: File)

A petition urging the British government to apologize for the tragic fallouts of the Balfour Declaration received over 11,000 signatures, the Palestinian Return Center (PRC) reported.

According to the London-based PRC, “the UK government is duty-bound to respond to the campaign in three days as any petition signed by more than 10,000 people will have a government response released alongside it.”

PRC’s Executive Director, Tareq Hammoud, said “the move is a sign of the increasing popularity garnered by the Balfour Apology Campaign.”

“The fact that the petition reached a 10,000-signature threshold heralds a significant shift in public opinion vis-à-vis the Palestinian cause over the past decade,” said Hammoud.

Efforts have, meanwhile, been in full swing to reach a 100,000-signature threshold in an attempt to make the petition eligible for a House of Commons debate.

The Balfour Declaration was a letter dated November 2, 1917 from the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour to Walter Rothschild, 2nd Baron Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community. The text of the letter gave, one hundred years ago, green light for the establishment, in Palestine, of a national home for the Jewish people.

(PRC, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
