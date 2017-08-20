PFLP Calls for Resistance Campaign to Rebuild Punitively Demolished Palestinian Homes

36 Palestinian homes have been demolished over the past two years. (Photo: Social Media)

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestinian (PFLP) has called for a broad campaign to rebuild homes that have been punitively demolished by Israel.

Israel has come under harsh condemnation over the past several years for its response to attacks committed by Palestinians on Israelis, which rights groups have said amounted to “collective punishment” on family members and entire communities in a clear violation of international law.

While Israeli authorities have argued that punitive home demolitions serve as a deterrent against further attacks, Palestinians have argued that the widespread use of such a policy only against Palestinians, and not against Israelis who have committed attacks against Palestinians, has only fueled more anger against the decades-long Israeli occupation.

People check the remains of the house of a Palestinian, after it was demolished by Israeli authorities in the West Bank, near #RAMALLAH pic.twitter.com/61FEXym44z — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) August 16, 2017

The PFLP on Sunday urged that Palestinians assist in rebuilding a home in the central occupied West Bank village of Kobar belonging to a Palestinian family, which was demolished by Israel as punishment for a deadly attack carried out by a 19-year-old member of the family.

Last Wednesday, Israeli forces punitively demolished his home, despite it being still inhabited by his parents and siblings. However, Israeli forces have also since detained Omar’s mother, father, and two of his brothers. Israeli authorities have extended the remand of at least the mother and one of the brothers, accusing them of having advanced knowledge of the attack.

The PFLP in the statement on Sunday called on Palestinians to launch a campaign to help rebuild the home and keep Kobar’s streets open.

Marking 50 year of occupation: St. Yves launches short movie “From Shelter to Rubble: 50 Years of House Demolitions”https://t.co/RaRzFB4pdJ pic.twitter.com/5xsGf47Lw4 — Society of St. Yves (@SocietyOfStYves) August 8, 2017

The leftist faction said that on Thursday, masked PFLP members arrived to the ruins of the al-Abed home and adorned it with Palestinian flags and painted its remaining walls and other walls throughout the village the message: “al-Fidai Omar al-Abed” (The struggler, Omar al-Abed).

An image of Omar was also painted at the main entrance to the village “to send a message to the occupation that the people embrace the resistance and their families,” the PFLP said.

(MAAN, PC, Social Media)