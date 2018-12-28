PFLP Will Not Participate in Legislative Elections

December 28, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Ahmed Sadaat, the leader of PFLP, is imprisoned by Israel. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) will not participate in any upcoming legislative elections, a member of the PFLP Central Committee Maher Mezher said yesterday, explaining that the movement rejects the Oslo Accords and all its outcomes including the council.

Mezher rejected Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to dissolve the Legislative Council as “tantamount to preventing any national dialogue to achieve Palestinian reconciliation”.

In an interview with the Shehab News Agency that the decisions taken by the executive authority on behalf of the Constitutional Court are invalid and unconstitutional, warning that the decision will lead to further division.

Mezher also rejected the PA’s detention of Legislative Council Speaker Aziz Dwaik as “barbaric and condemnable”.

He called on the Palestinian security services to return to their role as protectors of the Palestinian national project and the resistance and not become a sword to suppress freedoms.

On Wednesday the Palestinian Authority security services surrounded the Legislative Council building in Ramallah and prevented speaker Aziz Dwaik from holding a press conference. Dwaik was later detained Dweik along with a number of deputies from the Hamas movement, including Maher Badr, Nizar Ramadan, Azzam Salhab and Samir Al-Qadi, at a checkpoint east of Bethlehem.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Saturday the dissolution of the Legislative Council in line with the Constitutional Court’s decision and called for elections to be held within six months.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.