PFLP Will Not Participate in Legislative Elections

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) will not participate in any upcoming legislative elections, a member of the PFLP Central Committee Maher Mezher said yesterday, explaining that the movement rejects the Oslo Accords and all its outcomes including the council.

Mezher rejected Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to dissolve the Legislative Council as “tantamount to preventing any national dialogue to achieve Palestinian reconciliation”.

In an interview with the Shehab News Agency that the decisions taken by the executive authority on behalf of the Constitutional Court are invalid and unconstitutional, warning that the decision will lead to further division.

#GroupPalestine Maher Mezher, dirigeant du Front populaire: "L'Autorité palestinienne doit mettre fin à la coordination de la sécurité avec l'occupation, et notre peuple traverse la marche du retour et brise le siège." https://t.co/vroS6QHc9q pic.twitter.com/pRp9u5W0M7 — Rachid Maghnia🇩🇿✌🇵🇸💯 (@RachidMaghnia) December 10, 2018

Mezher also rejected the PA’s detention of Legislative Council Speaker Aziz Dwaik as “barbaric and condemnable”.

He called on the Palestinian security services to return to their role as protectors of the Palestinian national project and the resistance and not become a sword to suppress freedoms.

On Wednesday the Palestinian Authority security services surrounded the Legislative Council building in Ramallah and prevented speaker Aziz Dwaik from holding a press conference. Dwaik was later detained Dweik along with a number of deputies from the Hamas movement, including Maher Badr, Nizar Ramadan, Azzam Salhab and Samir Al-Qadi, at a checkpoint east of Bethlehem.

#PFLP response to Abbas' speech at the #UN General Assembly: * Speech was "disappointing and repetitive." * #Abbas stuck to a failed program of negotiations instead of supporting Palestinian national consensus. pic.twitter.com/cRiAOguEOX — صوت الجبهة الشعبية (@PFLP_info) September 29, 2018

PA President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Saturday the dissolution of the Legislative Council in line with the Constitutional Court’s decision and called for elections to be held within six months.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)