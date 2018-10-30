PLO Calls on ICC to Investigate Israeli Killing of 3 Gaza Children

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Monday called on International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into an Israeli airstrike that killed three children in the east of Khan Younes in the Southern besieged Gaza strip.

PLO Executive Committee Member Hanan Ashrawi in a statement:

“The Israeli occupation army has been deliberately targeting and killing Palestinian children. This is a clear war crime in violation of international law and international humanitarian law”.

Ashrawi condemned the “deliberate” killing of Khaled Bassam Abu Saeed, 14, Abdul-Hamid Mohammed Abu Zaher, 13, and Mohammed Ibrahim al-Sutari, 13, as an “ongoing war crime”.

She warned:

“As long as the international community remains silent, the decades-long injustice suffered by the Palestinian people will continue unabated”.

Gaza mourns three children killed in Israeli air raid https://t.co/MHwygyOiwO — المجموعة 194 (@group194) October 30, 2018

Ashrawi appealed to the ICC to “assume a principled and just stand and press ahead with an official speedy investigation into Israel’s egregious violations and flagrant war crimes being committed against the Palestinians.”

According to Ashrawi, since March 30, when the March of Return started towards the occupied territory, more than 205 Palestinians, including 37 children have been killed in Gaza and thousands more have been injured.

Since March, Gaza witnesses protest every Friday because of Israel’s unwillingness to accept the Palestinians’ Right to Return, a U.N. recognized right for families and children of more than 750,000 Palestinians who left their homes, towns, and cities in 1948 when Israel was founded.

Three #Palestinian children were killed a day before in an #Israeli airstrike on #Gaza:: RIP Khaled Abu-Saeed, (14), Abdul-Hamid Abu Thaher (13), and Mohammad Al-Sutari (13). #Palestine pic.twitter.com/JcqJdwSJfO — Red Dagger 🗡 (@defcon2red) October 30, 2018

The Israeli army launched nearly 100 airstrikes, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported.

Palestinians held a funeral procession Monday for three Palestinian boys killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip frontier.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)