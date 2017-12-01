PLO Denounces Giro d’Italia for Presenting Jerusalem as Unified City Under Israel’s Sovereignty

Giro d'Italia was pressured by the Israeli government to refer to Jerusalem rather than Western Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Friday denounced Giro d’Italia for presenting Jerusalem as a unified city under Israel’s sovereignty.

The organizers of Giro d’Italia reportedly plan to stage the opening leg of one of the world’s most prestigious bicycle races on the streets of Jerusalem.

They said in the advertisement released on Wednesday that the opening state would take place in West Jerusalem and unveiled a route that remains inside occupied East Jerusalem before they eventually deleted any reference to West Jerusalem on their website and used Jerusalem instead following Israeli pressures.

Israel reportedly paying Tour de France champion @chrisfroome millions to take part in @giroditalia race whitewashing Israel's crimes https://t.co/uwURKySUL4 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) November 30, 2017

In a press statement, member of PLO Executive Committee Hanan Ashrawi stated: “Giro d’Italia is assuaging Israel by presenting Jerusalem as a unified city under Israel’s sovereignty.”

“The Giro d’Italia European cycling tour scheduled to take place next May will only serve to legitimize the annexation of Jerusalem and to distort the authenticity and character of the city.”

She reiterated that “the international community does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, and under international law and conventions, Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem is unlawful and constitutes a direct violation of its obligations as a belligerent occupier.”

“By organizing such an event, Giro d’Italia is being complicit in Israel’s military occupation and its egregious violations of international law, conventions and consensus,” she added.

Organizers of the Giro d’Italia cycle race have caved in to threats from the Israeli government by erasing references to “West Jerusalem” and referring only to “Jerusalem.” https://t.co/YN0M1FLx2u pic.twitter.com/RRkKKNe4x1 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) December 1, 2017

In conclusion of the statement, she urged Giro d’Italia to “stop placating Israel at the expense of our fundamental human rights and freedoms and to move the race outside of Israel.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)