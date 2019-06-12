PLO, Foreign Ministry Condemn Moldova’s Decision to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned in two separate statements the decision by Moldova’s premier to move his country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, considering the decision a blatant violation of international law.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, said Moldova must be treated as a rogue state for being complicit in Israeli crimes.

Crime against humanity: Moldovan govt using current political vacuum to fast-track the illegal move of its embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem. Reveals true character of the government: blindly obeying the U.S. empire.#FreePalestine #Moldova https://t.co/T2LhN5wwit — Patricia Gorky (@patriciagorky) June 11, 2019

Ashrawi said in a statement:

“The PLO Executive Committee strongly condemns Moldova’s unlawful decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem. This is an act of unreserved hostility against the Palestinian people and their rights as well as the letter and spirit of international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant UN resolutions.”

She called on the European Union to take immediate action against Moldova for disregarding the EU consensus on the Middle East conflict.

Surreal livestream from dark Moldova's parliament, where electricity is cut off to prevent MPs from rising up against snap elections. Wow. https://t.co/19fIS1IPJp pic.twitter.com/9LTnCReNv8 — Maxim Eristavi (@MaximEristavi) June 8, 2019

Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the decision of the Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip to move the embassy to Jerusalem came shortly before the fall of his government and in order to gain the support of the United States and Israel in the face of the other parties that have agreed to form a new government.

Filip, said the Foreign Ministry, “has implicated his country in a violation of international law and the UN Charter to keep the rule in his hand or to win American and Israeli support.”

The Ministry said it will work with the new government to rescind this illegal decision.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)