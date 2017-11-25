PLO, Hamas Strongly Condemn Deadly Attack on Sinai Worshipers

A file image from social media of Egyptian military demolishing homes in Sinai. (Photo: via Twitter, @GalalAmrG, file)

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) released a statement on Saturday strongly condemning Friday’s deadly attack on an Egyptian mosque in the Sinai Peninsula that left 235 people dead.

PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement, “With a sense of shock and outrage, we strongly denounce today’s terrorist attack…which resulted in the brutal murder of at least 235 worshipers and the injury of more than 106 others who were at their Friday prayers.”

“We are appalled and deeply saddened by such a horrendous crime, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recover to the wounded. We also reach out to the Egyptian people and government in sympathy and in solidarity.,” Ashrawi said.

(WARNING): aftermath of the terrorist attack on the Sinai mosque that left 305 Muslims dead. A reminder again that terrorism is rooted in political objectives, not religious. pic.twitter.com/Mz2ZXxBEEb — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) November 25, 2017

“We stand together against all acts of terror and senseless violence and abuse of religion, while we condemn all forces of blind hatred and exclusion, in support of democracy, inclusion and tolerance.”

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas also strongly condemned the terrorist bombing targeting worshipers in Al-Rawda Mosque, located in Beir Al-Abed, Sinai.

According to a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Resalah, the movement considered “targeting mosques, worshippers and places of worship a violation of all religious and humanitarian values. It is a blatant challenge to every Muslim across the world, provokes their emotions and targets the nation’s doctrine.”

Coptic Orthodox churches ring bells in solidarity with North Sinai mosque attack victimshttps://t.co/mRluTpg5nU pic.twitter.com/zHWG9VrYtG — Ahram Online (@ahramonline) November 25, 2017

The movement also “offers its condolences to Egypt, its people, and the victims’ families” and wishes a speedy recovery to all of those wounded.

International media reported that the attack was the deadliest in Egypt’s modern history.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, international and Egyptian media and officials have speculated involvement of the so-called Islamic State.

Mo Salah refuses to celebrate his goal out of respect for the victims of the Sinai mosque attack yesterday ❤️🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/zsIqo1Fgtp — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2017

Violence in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula involving the Islamic State-affiliated Sinai Province group — formerly known as Ansar Beit al-Maqdis — has escalated since Egyptian President Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi took power from Muhammad Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013, and has since left hundreds killed, including civilians, security forces, and alleged militants.

(Ma’an, MEMO, PC)