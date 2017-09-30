PLO Officials Condemn Blatant Bias of US Ambassador to Israel

PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat. (Photo: via Al Jazeera, file)

Two members of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee Thursday condemned the blatant bias of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi condemned Friedman’s statements suggesting that only two percent of the West Bank is occupied by Israel and describing as “alleged” the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

“The US Ambassador to Israel has proved once again that he is completely removed from reality,” Ashrawi said.

“In addition to his long-standing support for Israeli settlements, and after referring to the “alleged occupation” of Palestinian land, he has the audacity to maintain that Israel occupies only 2 percent of the West Bank and that illegal settlements that carve, annex and steal Palestinian land are part of Israel,” she added.

PLO's Hanan Ashrawi: US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley is waging a campaign of intimidation against the Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/ecJcR47Lfo — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) July 5, 2017

She said Friedman has continued to visit illegal settlements and even joined the Israeli celebrations in June marking the occupation of Palestinian land in 1967.

The PLO official affirmed Friedman “cannot impose his alternative facts or realities on an entire people that has been held captive under a brutal occupation for half a century.”

Calling for Friedman to be held accountable, Ashrawi stated: “If the US Administration is truly committed to peace, it will hold its ambassador accountable for his consistently outrageous and morally repugnant attitude, actions and statements.”

PLO's Dr Hanan Ashrawi statement, today: “The US Ambassador to Israel has proved once again that he is completely removed from reality"… — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) September 29, 2017

“Ultimately a decision needs to be made: Is he the US Ambassador to Israel or is he part of the Israeli settlement enterprise?” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said Friedman’s “latest statement about Israel “occupying only two percent of the West Bank” declaring that “Israeli settlements are part of Israel” is not only false and misleading but contradict international law, United Nations resolutions and also the historical US position.”

He maintained that “Israel is internationally recognized as the occupying power over 100 percent of Palestine, including in and around Occupied East Jerusalem.”

“Such positions undermine ongoing efforts towards achieving a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine on the 1967 border,” he concluded.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)