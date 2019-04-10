PNC Calls for Support of Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike

The Palestinian National Council (PNC) issued a statement, on Tuesday, stressing that “the prisoners’ issue is a national issue” and calling for supporting the prisoners in their open hunger strike.

The PNC called for the support of the Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons, who began an open hunger strike after the Israeli authorities failed to respond to their demands, such as removing the jamming devices, and to restore visiting of Gaza Strip residents to their imprisoned children, ending the isolation of prisoners in the Negev prison, and stop the incursions, abuses and medical negligence against the prisoners, in addition to other demands.

Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli jails have initiated a hunger strike for the second time in protest against the inhumane violations prison administration commits as putting jamming devices which cause cancer inside the prisoners' cells…#HungerStrike#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/682WcEo7Ll — The Gaza Voice (@TheGazaVoice) April 10, 2019

PNC said that the issue of prisoners and detainees is a national issue on the public and official level, where the leadership of Palestinian people is at more than one level handling the honorable battle to defend and take care of the prisoners’ legitimate struggle. The prisoners are on the top of our priorities and are the vanguard of our national struggle and freedom fighters.

PNC called for the implementation of all prisoners international conventions and treating them as prisoners of war.

"According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, around 40 inmates were involved in what they termed the "Dignity Strike" were refusing food."https://t.co/DpPdcC3p52 — Ben White (@benabyad) April 9, 2019

PNC also stressed that,

“The Israeli occupation authorities have escalated the procedures of solitary confinement, repression, harassment and restrictions on prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons. The number of Palestinian prisoners is about 6,000, including 750 prisoners suffering from serious and chronic diseases, whereas the Israeli prison authorities deliberately do not provide them with the medical care.”

PNC said that the prisoners began their hunger strike two days ago, “The battle of dignity 2” demanding the implementation of the prisoners’ rights guaranteed by the related international laws and conventions, and asking to stop all punitive and inhuman measures taken against the prisoners.

Egypt tries to end Palestinian prisoners’ hunger strike https://t.co/gTQ5CcvUxL pic.twitter.com/oJP4tSo7nU — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 10, 2019

PNC also called on all international bodies, human rights and humanitarian organizations, especially the International Committee of the Red Cross, to immediately intervene to rescue Palestinian prisoners and detainees and to pressure the Israeli authorities to provide conditions of detention that comply with the principles of humanity.

PNC concluded that the solution to the issue of prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons is “to release them immediately and return them to their families to live in dignity in an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)