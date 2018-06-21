Israeli Minister: We Have No Choice but to Launch a Military Operation in Gaza

Israel’s Minister for Public Security, Gilad Erdan, has claimed that Israel might be forced to launch a “large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip”.

Speaking on Army Radio earlier today Erdan said:

“I don’t want to launch an operation, but there is a good chance that we will have no other option but to go in so that we can create durable deterrence.”

'Israel might have no choice but to launch a large-scale military operation in Gaza,' police minister says https://t.co/MUrhMsKRSq @yanivkub — Allyn Fisher-Ilan (@AFilan) June 21, 2018

He also added that anyone caught launching burning kites from Gaza should be shot regardless of their age, asserting that “age doesn’t matter, they’re terrorists and the danger they create must be prevented”.

To add to that, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told Army Radio that “there is no difference between a burning kite and a Qassam rocket, and we should not tolerate the kites”.

Israeli minister Gilad Erdan: Assassinate Palestinians who launch kiteshttps://t.co/n2nPki0S56 pic.twitter.com/Ubu2OcFLiP — Channel Islam Int (@channelislam) June 11, 2018

This echoes Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s call for the Israeli army to begin assassinating those who burn kites, as they believe the protesters who do so are controlled by Hamas.

These harsh threats from Israel’s politicians come after it claimed Hamas fired rockets near the Gaza border and that Palestinian protesters have been sending burning kites over the border.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)