Political Crisis in Israel: Country to Hold Third Election in a Year

Israel will hold the third general election in less than 12 months, after the two largest parties failed to make a deal before a Wednesday deadline, prolonging months of political stalemate.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud Party and his main rival Benny Gantz of Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) were unable to build a governing coalition following the April and September polls.

In November, Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, making him the first sitting prime minister to face prosecution.

The new elections are deeply unpopular among Israelis. A poll published by Israel’s Channel 13 TV found that 41 percent of people thought Netanyahu was to blame for the ongoing political crisis.

(PC, Social Media)