Political Crisis in Israel: Country to Hold Third Election in a Year

December 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The Israeli Knesset. (Photo: File)

Israel will hold the third general election in less than 12 months, after the two largest parties failed to make a deal before a Wednesday deadline, prolonging months of political stalemate. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud Party and his main rival Benny Gantz of Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) were unable to build a governing coalition following the April and September polls.

In November, Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, making him the first sitting prime minister to face prosecution.

The new elections are deeply unpopular among Israelis. A poll published by Israel’s Channel 13 TV found that 41 percent of people thought Netanyahu was to blame for the ongoing political crisis. 

(PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.