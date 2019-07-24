Poll: Majority of Israelis Oppose Ceasefire with Palestinian factions in Gaza

A majority of Israelis oppose the ceasefire agreement currently in place between Israel and Palestinian factions in the occupied Gaza Strip, according to a poll reported by Arutz Sheva.

The poll was commissioned by the hard-right advocacy initiative the Israel Victory Project and conducted by New Wave Research amongst 703 Jewish Israeli respondents.

Some 68 percent of Jewish Israelis said they did not agree with the ceasefire reached after the last Gaza escalation, rising to 75 percent among residents in the south.

Poll: Israel not winning the conflict against Gaza https://t.co/a3QMMiP3NM — Israel Headline News (@IsraelHeadlines) July 24, 2019

The survey also raised the question of how Israelis wanted to respond to Hamas, with 49 percent demanding “the government completely eliminate Hamas”

Meanwhile, 18 percent “opted to stop supplying utilities and medicines to Gaza”, 14 percent, “said they wanted to find a way to cooperate with Hamas”, while, “1 in 5 said they supported the transfer of cash from Qatar to the Gaza Strip”.

Palestinian activist and Great Return March founder Ahmed Abu Artema: "Ceasefire or not, there is no way out of the endless violence until Israel, the occupying power, ends its illegal blockade and siege of Gaza."https://t.co/EtyP4YR1lk — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 11, 2019

In addition, 33 percent favored extrajudicial executions of Hamas officials, and 19 percent supported the “use of overwhelming force in Gaza”.

An overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis – 82 percent – say Israel’s policy against Hamas is “too soft”, compared to 38 percent who said the same of Israel’s policies vis-à-vis the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)