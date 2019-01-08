Pope Francis Calls for Resuming Talks between Israel, Palestine (VIDEO)

Pope Francis. (Photo: MEMO)

Pope Francis yesterday called for resuming talks between the Israeli occupation state and the Palestinians, hoping that the talks “end up with a deal that guarantees coexistence between two states and achieves the long-awaited peace,” Egypt’s official news agency reported.

During a speech reported by an Italian news agency, the Pope said:

“The efforts being exerted by the international community are necessary and important to achieve this goal and reinforce peace in the region mainly in Yemen and Iraq.”

He also said that the efforts of the international community are needed to “deliver humanitarian assistance to the needy.”

The Pope expressed the same hopes that Venezuela finds a peaceful solution to its political, social and economic crises, as well as to help those who suffered from the consequences of tension during the recent years and all the Venezuelan people.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

